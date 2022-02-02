Mind Body Align Tests New Teacher Professional Development Course and Unveils New Brand
Mindful SEL adds teachable time and improves student outcomes
Mind Body Align makes it easy for the practice of mindfulness to be a consistent part of the daily routine and culture of schools, homes, and workplaces”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infusing vibrance into teacher professional development and fulfilling a critical need to provide support for educators, Mind Body Align, LLC recently launched an innovative professional development (PD) course which does both. Mind Body Align’s team took proven, experience-based mindfulness education theory and practices and created blended e-learning course offerings, giving teachers more tools to manage their classrooms and improve student outcomes. The new product is in the testing phase and pilot programs are in development.
“Mind Body Align makes it easy for the practice of mindfulness to be a consistent part of the daily routine and culture of schools, homes, and workplaces- as much as taking attendance or checking messages are part. In doing so, daily lives and individual futures are positively impacted,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder and CEO of Mind Body Align. “Teachers earn Continuing Education Unit credits (CEUs), an obligation that is hard to fit into their busy schedules. Plus, there is another, more important outcome- teachers develop a personal practice in mindfulness, which has many proven health benefits, such as lower blood pressure and reduced depression. The practice of mindfulness is also proven to increase job satisfaction- and this is critical to sustain educators today.”
NPR recently reported on a National Education Association study that teachers are struggling from burn out and are considering leaving the profession. Mind Body Align also surveyed hundreds of educators in their program, finding 100% reported job stress and the need for additional support. “We surveyed hundreds of educators. They told us their job stress was overwhelming, and some are leaving the profession,” said Director of Education, Julie Braumberger. "Mind Body Align At School is our proactive response to the problem of educator stress. We created a PD that is different from any we could find in the market. Not only does it accurately relay the experience-basis for mindful education using proven science and data, but educators personally benefit from the course. In today's world, everyone is talking about ways we must provide teachers with the support they need. Journalist Katie Couric addressed this problem in an article released just this week."
“Mind Body Align provides the tools and building blocks individuals of any age need to implement mindfulness practices into their daily lives," Braumberger stated. "Mindfulness is the missing piece in the social and emotional learning programs in most schools. We bring this piece into the classrooms- first to the teachers using our professional development. Educators love how it improves learning; it is a game-changer.”
“Entering the pilot phase of our new professional development course is exciting; we cannot wait to share this course. Florida-based instructional designer, Laine Istvan, MSID, led a team of our talented educators, curriculum designers, and graphic designers, all of whom came together to create a PD opportunity that has a magical combination of effective learning and entertaining delivery for teachers and all educators,” Blue said.
School principals, curriculum directors and administrators interested in becoming a pilot site for the new educator professional development course should contact Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align.
Also unveiled today is Mind Body Align’s new brand identity with a colorful logo and the message that Mindfulness Starts Now, using the hashtag #MindfulnessStartsNow. Their social and emotional learning program for schools is now called Mind Body Align At School.
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Creating a better world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning at school, at work, and everywhere. Mind Body Align At Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. Mind Body Align At School benefits students, teachers, and staff. Their SEL curriculums for pre-K and primary grades meet Ohio Department of Education curriculum standards and are a great complement for PBIS programs. Their new, inclusive teacher professional development course is in pilot programs; contact Mind Body Align to inquire about becoming a pilot location and bring Mind Body Align educator programs to your school. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15-minute virtual community mindfulness practice each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom. Join us and learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.
