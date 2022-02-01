Essential Cruise Companion Ultimate Cruise Read

An enthralling story of the hidden truths of the cruise industry as told by a passenger and crew member who survived the entertainment industry.

We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch - we are going back from whence we came.” — John F. Kennedy

Author L.C.Tang stated in one interview, "This book was written to satiate the appetite of travel enthusiasts, artists, cruise passengers, crew members, and those affiliated and interested in the maritime industry. This story tells of the hidden truths of the cruise industry while providing the crew members a voice to be finally heard." If one enjoyed the movie "The Titanic", then this thrilling book of adventure filled with a plethora of tales intertwined with romance, crime, and thrills will surely intrigue every reader.This publication has been well received in every continent and every country where crewmembers are employed in the cruise industry. This heart-warming story will move you to empathize with compassion while coupled with a better understanding of the journey of one individual who survived hardships to fulfill her destiny. There is no medicine or pill to mend a broken spirit or heart and this personal story is an act of survival in the entertainment industry Pick up a copy of "The Untold Tales of a Sailor at Sea" today at your local independent bookstore.Author: L.C. Tang

