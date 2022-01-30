The memory of the First President honored

UZBEKISTAN, January 30 - On January 30, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a wreath at the monument to the First President Islam Karimov at the Scientific and Enlightenment Memorial Complex named after Islam Karimov.

The people who honor the memory of their ancestors and outstanding sons are always worthy of respect. Unfortunately, in our history, there have been cases when the leaders of the nation were glorified during life and denigrated after death.

From the first day of his activity as President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared that the good deeds of Islam Karimov would be continued, and made decisions to perpetuate his memory. The mausoleum of the First President was built. It has become a tradition to hold commemorative events on his birthday – January 30.

As Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted, the more we honor the personality and merits of Islam Karimov, the stronger the spirituality of our people, youth will be.

Today's event has become the embodiment of this truth. Verses from the Quran were recited. The deeds of Islam Karimov for the benefit and in the interests of our people, his high human qualities – courage, justice and modesty- were noted.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Chambers of the Oliy Majlis, the Presidential Administration and the Government, scientists and cultural figures, representatives of the intelligentsia and the public.

Flowers were also laid at the monuments to Islam Karimov in Samarkand and Karshi.

Source: UzA