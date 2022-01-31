Submit Release
ADVISORY: Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing Tomorrow on School Staffing Shortages

HARRISBURG, January 31, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Lindsey Williams to host a virtual public hearing tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Pennsylvania’s school staffing shortages.

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom. Interested participants can register in advance by clicking here.

The policy hearing will feature expert testimony and discussion about the impact of staffing levels across school and administrative departments – from bus drivers and school nurses to teachers. The hearing will also focus on potential solutions to address both the immediate crisis and strategies to support Pennsylvania’s public education workforce, schools, and students.  

The hearing will also be live streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

