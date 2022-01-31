Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,724 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming for Route 37 West in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, January 31 - As part of its ongoing Route 37 bridges project in Cranston and Warwick, on Wednesday, February 2 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic pattern on Route 37 West between the Post Road interchange and the ramp to I-95 North.

In October 2020, RIDOT reduced Route 37 West at the bridge over Jefferson Boulevard from two lanes to one, with all traffic shifted to the right to begin phased construction on the bridge. Now that initial phase is done, RIDOT will shift traffic to the left to work on the other side of the bridge. The traffic pattern on the bridge will remain in this configuration until fall 2022, when both lanes will be open to traffic.

This $75.9 million, multi-bridge project will repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor with preservation, major rehabilitation, and/or reconstruction of 15 bridge structures in Cranston and Warwick. Six of these bridges are structurally deficient. Four will be replaced and two other bridges will be rehabilitated. The project also includes safety improvements at the Pontiac Avenue interchange from Route 37 West.

The project is funded in part by a $20 million federal TIGER grant secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 37 Bridges Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming for Route 37 West in Warwick

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.