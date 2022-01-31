Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming for Route 37 West in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, January 31 - As part of its ongoing Route 37 bridges project in Cranston and Warwick, on Wednesday, February 2 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic pattern on Route 37 West between the Post Road interchange and the ramp to I-95 North.

In October 2020, RIDOT reduced Route 37 West at the bridge over Jefferson Boulevard from two lanes to one, with all traffic shifted to the right to begin phased construction on the bridge. Now that initial phase is done, RIDOT will shift traffic to the left to work on the other side of the bridge. The traffic pattern on the bridge will remain in this configuration until fall 2022, when both lanes will be open to traffic.

This $75.9 million, multi-bridge project will repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor with preservation, major rehabilitation, and/or reconstruction of 15 bridge structures in Cranston and Warwick. Six of these bridges are structurally deficient. Four will be replaced and two other bridges will be rehabilitated. The project also includes safety improvements at the Pontiac Avenue interchange from Route 37 West.

The project is funded in part by a $20 million federal TIGER grant secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 37 Bridges Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.