[REPORT UPDATE] A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas

TEXAS, January 31 - Comptroller Releases Update to A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas To help Texans better understand Texas tax revenue, the Comptroller's office has updated A Field Guide to the Taxes of Texas (PDF). The report provides a graphic-rich overview of major state and local taxes, including historical collections and estimates of future revenue growth. The guide, which features a tablet-friendly design and links to in-depth state financial publications, offers an overview of the budget process and outlines the basics of local taxes.