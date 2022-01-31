Hoyer Statement Condemning Bomb Threats Against HBCUs Across the Country

WASHINGTON, DC - Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today condemning bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Bowie State University, this morning:

"The reports of nation-wide bomb threats against HBCU campuses this morning are horrifying and inexcusable. I remain deeply concerned about the well-being and safety of students, staff, and professors at Bowie State University and all who sheltered in place on campus this morning. The threat today is the second time this month that HBCUs have been targeted, and the terror it has caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities. I strongly condemn these threats today and urge a complete and thorough investigation into this attack and demand that justice be served.”