pudu pudu Opens Third Location at Westfield Century City
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, pudding maker pudu pudu is announcing its continued expansion with the opening of a new third location at Westfield’s Century City Mall.
Following the success of their Venice flagship location on Abbot Kinney Blvd, pudu pudu recently opened a second location in the vibrant Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Now, just one month later, they are bringing their successful “edible art” pudding concept to Westfield’s prestigious Century City location.
At the new Century City location, pudu pudu will fit right in at the trendy lifestyle shopping mall with an imaginative Instagrammable space for visitors of all kinds to enjoy their adventurous, elevated take on an old family favorite. “We have been waiting for this day so long! After months of construction and hard work, we are very excited to finally bring our bold pudding adventures and unexpected surprises to Westfield visitors,” said Florian Schneider, Managing Director of Dr. Oetker Hospitality. Visitors to the new shop can expect the same deliciously innovative flavors, welcoming hospitality, and quality ingredients they have come to expect from pudu pudu.
The proof is in the pudding. In addition to focusing on the store’s visual appeal, pudu pudu elevates an old family favorite by adding an artisan twist to their puddings. Sourcing local organic cow’s milk (almond milk for non-dairy options) and adding health-boosting superfoods such as turmeric, spirulina, and edible flowers, pudu pudu excels at creating unexpected flavor fusions. Customers can choose from seven different unique flavors and watch as their ‘puddista’ beautifully crafts their edible art treat.
“Our recipes are designed to be lighter and use less sugar than traditional puddings. The pudding is served chilled at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the key temperature for an optimal smooth consistency and ultimate enjoyment,” says Florian Schneider.
Fans of pudu pudu will also be excited to hear that new vegan flavors will be added to the menu at all three locations very soon.
European-style coffee – the perfect complement to delectable pudding. In addition to their very popular puddings, pudu pudu is catching the attention of Los Angeles’ coffee connoisseurs with their European-style coffee. All of your favorites will be offered hot or iced, regular or decaf, using pudu pudu’s signature silky, rich coffee.
For non-coffee drinkers, pudu pudu has created their own electrolyte ‘Power Water’ and ‘Pudu Drops’. The water is jam-packed with health-boosting minerals such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium. The water drops, which come in two fun flavors including Watermelon and Lime and can be placed into your water bottle to create refreshing yummy flavor-infused water.
The new pudu pudu store at Westfield Century City will be open daily - on the 2nd floor, very close to Eataly and Macy’s.
To learn more about pudu pudu, please visit https://www.pudupudu.com/.
About the Dr. Oetker Hospitality Company
The Dr. Oetker Hospitality USA LLC was founded in 2020. It belongs to the Oetker Group, one of Europe's largest family businesses, with more than 350 companies in different business areas worldwide. Founded in Bielefeld, Germany in 1891, the parent business of Dr. Oetker ranks today among the leading food manufacturers in Europe. From baking products to desserts, snacks and pizzas, the brand Dr. Oetker provides a wide range of food and services to meet the tastes of people around the world. More than 40 Dr. Oetker subsidiaries offer both national and international products adapted to the taste of the respective country. In Germany, Dr. Oetker is represented by more than 400 different products and is a market leader in almost all its retail categories. It occupies a top position among German food brands and also ranks among the most trusted food brands internationally.
