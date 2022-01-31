For Immediate Release:

January 31, 2022

Former Unionville Center Fiscal Office Indicted on Multiple Felonies

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced today that former Village of Unionville Center Fiscal Officer Christa Lee Williams has been indicted on one count of Theft in Office (Felony of the 3rd degree), one count of Forgery (Felony of the 4th degree), one count of Tampering with Records (Felony of the 3rd degree), one count of Telecommunications Fraud (Felony of the 3rd degree), and one count of Filing Incomplete, False and Fraudulent Returns (Felony of the 5th degree) by a Union County Grand Jury.

"In the last three years my investigators have secured more than 70 convictions of those entrusted with public dollars that have chosen to abuse the public's trust," said Auditor Faber. "This is just another case where we will make certain that justice will come to those that choose to steal from Ohio's taxpayers."

The indictment follows an investigation by SIU, which was initially opened after suspicious checks were located during the course of the Village’s basic audit during the summer of 2020. Upon conclusion of SIU’s investigation, the forensic audit found a total of $81,165 in Village checks issued to both Christa Williams and her husband, Patrick Williams, deemed not for proper public purpose. In her role as Fiscal Officer, Williams was responsible for all Village accounting duties.

Williams was arrested on the warrant upon indictment on January 31, 2022, and is scheduled for arraignment later this afternoon in the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

