Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Opens New Agency in Cantonment, Florida

“Joining the We Insure team ensures we can better fulfill our promise to help people see, understand and manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams”.”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Gulf Coast in Cantonment, Fla.
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. With a focus on exceptional customer service, mutual trust and sound advice, Agency Owner Nick Smith offers clients a superior experience built on 15 years in insurance and financial services leadership roles.
“Joining the We Insure team ensures we can better fulfill our promise to help people see, understand and manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams,” Smith says. “We Insure provided the right fit for the goals and vision of my agency.” Beyond office hours, Smith, an avid sports fan and coach, enjoys spending time with his wife Rachel and their four children at the beach, golfing and barbecuing.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, says: “We believe it’s a testament to our capabilities that Nick selected We Insure as a partner. We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and building their book of business.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure is a national insurance company with more than 185 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
