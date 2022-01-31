Burns Funding’s Program for Passive Income Streams Gets Media Attention
The article in Value Walk reports on how Burns created “a state-of-the-art program of unsecured funding.”
This program is taking off, especially as potential participants learn the details. And this is just the beginning.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Burns Funding, an alternative funding company for entrepreneurs and small businesses, introduced a program that “creates residual wealth” for participants, founder and serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III knew it would get attention.
— Peter J. Burns III
True to his expectations, it did just that with coverage in the high-profile investment site – Value Walk – and with a case study on the Burns Funding blog.
"This program is taking off, especially as potential participants learn the details," said Burns. "And this is just the beginning."
Burns told the site that the program “essentially pays for itself through a pair of passive income streams.
“I know it sounds too good to be true,” he said. “But what we are doing is making savvy use of readily available technology around e-commerce stores and Artificial Intelligence-power crypto bots.
“This is a 100-percent leveraged capitalization. For qualified candidates, the full debt is supported by the immediate cash flow of two main, passive-income generators.”
As for the case study, an entrepreneur from the Northwestern United States discusses how he immediately experienced positive returns in the program.
“This process is like nothing I have ever seen, especially in how you repay the loan that is used to fund the business,” he says. “No money comes out of your pocket. It’s paid back by two passive income sources. The combination is very powerful.”
Here’s How The System Works
Qualified applicants who get funded might receive up to $200,000 to get started.
At first, the full debt is supported by an immediate cash flow from the crypto bots. That is usually the case for three to four months—when the online store’s cash flow begins to kick in and pay off the initial capitalization.
Burns elaborated on the use of crypto bots. “These crypto bots make money every day and are hedged by a strategy that’s bullet-proof to market fluctuations,” he noted. “The bots are managed by a third party (which takes a 20-percent fee).”
The online stores are similarly “bullet-proof,” according to Burns. “The stores are managed by experts in the field, who have a proven track record. After being seasoned for about two years, the online stores can be resold, often for three times the initial purchase price.”
Burns added that “this isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme. It is a tangible way to create passive income for residual wealth. The passive-income that is created can be transformed by you to build the business of your dreams or bolster a company you have already launched.
About Peter J. Burns III
Peter J. Burns III is a serial entrepreneur, who has demonstrated repeatedly that he has a keen eye for creating innovative businesses and partnerships.
Based today in Del Mar, California, Burns grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
“The spark behind the college was ignited only a month ago by Peter Burns, a self-made millionaire who is teaching entrepreneur education classes at Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Burns met with GCU Chief Executive Brent Richardson after, Burns says, ASU and its business school weren't interested in forming a program specifically targeting entrepreneurs.”
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Then last spring, he launched Millennial Queenmaker as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials. The company has already attracted scores of applicants and has spawned more than a half-dozen businesses.
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker. through Burns Funding, helps provide the necessary capital.
On its heels, Burns has also launched StartupKings to provide male entrepreneurs with similar access to unsecured funding.
