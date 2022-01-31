Qube Technologies opens first U.S. office after completing Series A
HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies (“Qube”) announces the opening of its first U.S.-based office after a successful Series A led by SCF Ventures in November, 2022.
Qube specializes in continuous emissions monitoring technology that helps operators detect methane and other harmful gases using an internet-of-things (IoT) device.
SVP of Operations Caitlan Capps will oversee the expansion, bringing nearly a decade of leadership in software solutions for oil and gas manufacturers. Ms. Capps was previously the VP of Operations for Quorum Software.
"Technology, oversight, and market sentiment have all converged to make this an exciting time for Qube to gain a foothold in one of the biggest markets in the world," says Capps. "Bringing Qube to another client segment, all while scaling operations in this fast-shifting landscape, is a unique opportunity for our team, and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Qube's entry comes on the heels of significant growth with U.S-based operators. Since Q4 2021, Qube has kicked off over 10 projects with top producers spread across multiple basins in the Lower 48.
In 2021, Qube received the world’s first regulatory approval to replace a traditional leak detection and repair (“LDAR”) program with its continuous measurement technology. LDAR programs using Qube’s technology are estimated to reduce fugitive emissions by up to 90% while lowering operational costs, improving safety measures, and producing verifiable environmental data.
About Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based technology company that has developed a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across Canada and the US and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Visit www.qubeiot.com for more information.
About Caitlan Capps
Caitlan is SVP of US Operations at Qube. Specializing in growth, procurement practices, and sales strategy, Caitlan built her early career as a business analyst and consultant before leading Canadian operations for Quorum Software, formerly Aucerna, a multinational delivering cloud applications and solutions for the energy industry. She holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Oklahoma.
