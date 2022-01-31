Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,631 in the last 365 days.

Audit of Auditor’s Office Identifies Area for Improvement

An audit of the State Auditor’s Office has identified an opportunity for improvement. The Auditor’s Office internal review team identified an error prior to a routine external audit from Eide Bailly. The Auditor’s Office alerted the staff at Eide Bailly and implemented steps to correct the issue.

Salary in the amount of $54,862 was paid from the special fund rather than the general fund and human error caused part of one financial line item to be overlooked in the initial report sent to Eide Bailly.

“When our team identified this issue prior to the start of our audit, we alerted the staff at Eide Bailly. We had already taken steps to correct the issue once it was discovered,” shared State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We appreciate the work from the staff at Eide Bailly. Even though this error was addressed as soon as it was discovered, we want to be completely transparent and open in all that we do.”

You just read:

Audit of Auditor’s Office Identifies Area for Improvement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.