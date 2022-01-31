Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,689 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Issues Third Revision to COVID-19 Emergency Order

Governor Carney Issues Third Revision to COVID-19 Emergency Order

COVID-19 press briefing set for February 1

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a third revision to the State of Emergency declaration. The revision authorizes the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to issue regulatory waivers for commercial motor vehicles when operating in support of a declared emergency.

Click here for Governor Carney’s State of Emergency revision.

Click here for the full State of Emergency declaration.

Governor Carney also on Monday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Under Delaware law, State of Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Click here for Governor Carney’s State of Emergency extension.

###

Watch Governor Carney’s Press briefing on Tuesday, February 1 at 1:45 p.m.

 

You just read:

Governor Carney Issues Third Revision to COVID-19 Emergency Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.