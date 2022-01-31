Governor Carney Issues Third Revision to COVID-19 Emergency Order

COVID-19 press briefing set for February 1

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a third revision to the State of Emergency declaration. The revision authorizes the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to issue regulatory waivers for commercial motor vehicles when operating in support of a declared emergency.

Governor Carney also on Monday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Under Delaware law, State of Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

