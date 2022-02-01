Submit Release
ATTORNEY ROBERT GELLER ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FAMILY LAW WEBSITE AND BLOG

Updated Website Answers Legal Questions about Divorce and Provides Information for Families in Transition

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Robert Geller and his team at The Geller Divorce Firm recently launched their new family law website, Divorceattorneyfortampabay.com. The new site offers information on important family law subjects.

Family law encompasses many different topics. Attorneys practicing family law focus on a variety of issues relevant to currently married and former spouses, parents, and children.

The topics addressed on the new site include:

• Custody and parental rights
• Child support
• Alimony/spousal support
• Division of assets
• Pre- and post-nuptial agreements
• Mediation
• Modification of existing divorce agreements
• Grandparent rights
• Parental relocation

Most families in transition have a lot of questions about these topics. Whether they are dealing with a new situation or trying to remedy a problem created during a finalized divorce, legal questions need reliable answers. Robert Geller and his family law team intend to provide these answers.

The site serves as the first point of access to professional legal help at an affordable flat-fee price for divorcing couples.

Geller and his team understand that divorce is one of the most difficult challenges a family can face. Even when spouses agree that ending their marriage is the right thing to do, the issues that arise during the divorce process trigger difficult emotions. In many cases, this creates contentious legal battles.

No divorcing spouse should be forced to face these issues on their own without experienced and educated legal guidance. If you and your spouse are headed to divorce in Florida, Geller and his team can help.

The new site offers information and answers questions common among divorcing spouses. Additionally, the new website includes a blog that will address family law topics in depth.

For more information about the updated website or to learn more about Geller and his staff at The Geller Divorce Firm, visit their website at divorceattorneyfortampabay.com or call his team at 813-405-1509.

Robert M. Geller
The Geller Divorce Firm
+1 813-405-1509
email us here

