GDS Link Makes Key Acquisition in Marketing Services Space
GDS Link acquires Ser Technology Corporation, Leading Provider of Targeted Marketing Services for Lenders
Ser Tech is a welcomed addition to our suite of offerings and reinforces GDS Link’s commitment to providing innovative, impactful solutions to our clients throughout the entire credit lifecycle.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GDS Link, the global leader in data, decisioning, and analytics announced it has finalized the acquisition of Ser Technology Corporation (“Ser Tech”), a leader in credit-based loan generation and direct marketing solutions. This move increases the value GDS Link brings to their current and future clients, as well as increases the value-add to SerTechs clients’ base.
— Paul Greenwood, CEO, GDS Link
The SerTech acquisition allows GDS Link to offer a full-scale Marketing Services organization that will seamlessly integrate with the current Risk, Scoring, Analytic, and Modeling tools to solve the ongoing profitability-based lifecycle challenges facing all Lenders. By applying the same rigorous discipline to Marketing Acquisition and Existing Customer needs - the kind normally reserved for the Underwriting process — the GDS Link / Ser Tech solutions aim to enable customers to concentrate on profitable growth, given that risk and marketing are flip sides of the same coin.
Adding SerTech is just the first step in building out a dedicated team of banking and fintech professionals to support GDS Link’s Marketing Services. Paul Greenwood, CEO / Co-Founder of GDS Link added, “we want to create a full-service solution that accelerates the achievement of goals and growth for our clients, and believe that GDS Link’s access to data, analytics, and decision modeling will work seamlessly with Ser Tech’s loan generations services.”
To that end, GDS Link has brought in Scott Lascelles, a leading expert in the marketing and fintech space, to head up the new line of business and continue building out the Marketing Services team with experts from the fintech and consumer lending industry that can solve lenders needs from credit risk, marketing, modeling, analytics, data, and reporting, regardless of their size.
Ser Tech has primarily served the credit union industry for 27 years, working with over 3,000 credit unions in helping its clients secure new loans and refinancing opportunities amounting to over $1 billion annually. Ser Tech has extensive experience developing solutions for loan portfolio growth and has created deep relationships with its clients with a particular focus on service and partnership.
James Lee, COO of Ser Tech, welcomed the acquisition and commented, “we believe the combination of the two companies will provide clients a better user experience and more precise targeting for loan opportunities within its membership base and beyond. Being part of a rapidly expanding company will enable faster growth for all and more innovative solutions for both Ser Tech and GDS Link clients.”
For more information about the acquisition, please contact GDS Link at info@gdslink.com or visit gdslink.com/resources.
About Ser Technology Corporation
Ser Tech is a financial technology services company that leverages credit data to help clients target consumers for new loan opportunities across multiple channels and provides FICO score and credit education delivery to consumers. Ser Tech is headquartered in Dallas, serving more than 3,000 credit unions since 1994.
About GDS Link
Founded in 2006, GDS Link is a global leader in credit data, decisioning, and analytics. By combining powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with credit and fraud risk management software, data, and decisioning with proven underwriting workflows, GDS Link has the solutions, analytics, and advisory services that drive growth in lending. From marketing and lead generation to digital loan application, decisioning, KYC, account management, and collections, GDS Link powers smart lending.
