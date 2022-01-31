Attorney General Donovan Announces 2nd Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge for Vermont’s 5th and 6th Graders

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan is asking to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment. For the second year in a row, the Attorney General’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking 5th and 6th graders to submit essays on the environment.

“Last year, my office received 60 essays from 5th and 6th graders all over Vermont,” said Attorney General Donovan. “My team and I could not have been happier to see the enthusiasm that young Vermonters and their teachers had for Vermont’s environment and our Earth Day essay event. Last year’s essays reminded us just how much young Vermonters care about the environment. We heard how these students want to take action to protect Vermont’s green mountains and forests, wildlife, clean air, and clean water. I look forward to this year’s Second Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge, reading the essays, and hearing directly from Vermont’s future environmental leaders.”

The Attorney General’s 2nd Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge is open to any 5th or 6th grader in Vermont. The Earth Day Essay Challenge will run from February 14, 2022, through April 1, 2022. Vermont’s 5th and 6th graders are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment.

Suggested topics for essays include: What do you love about Vermont’s environment – clean air, wildlife, lakes, rivers, and mountains? How do you enjoy Vermont’s environment? What do you care most about with the environment? What does Earth Day mean to you? What are your concerns about the future of Vermont’s environment? How does Vermont’s changing environment impact outdoor recreation, winter sports, wildlife habitat, farming, our health, or other things? What do you think we should do to help protect the environment? Note: Participants do not need to cover any or all of these topics—these are just ideas.

All submissions will be posted on a dedicated page on the Attorney General’s Office’s public website on Earth Day 2022 (April 22). Posted essays will include a participant’s first name only, along with their school and grade. Participants will also be entered in a drawing to have Attorney General Donovan pay a virtual visit to their classroom. A link to read essays from last year’s event can be found at ago.vermont.gov/earth-day-essay-challenge/

Members of the Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Division will read all essays and provide individual feedback to each student who submits an essay. (Please indicate in your submission if you prefer not to receive feedback) Additionally, Environmental Protection Division attorneys will be available to virtually speak to any participating class about the environmental work of the Attorney General’s Office during the essay submission period.

For more information on the Attorney General’s Earth Day Essay Challenge, including how to submit your essay, please see the 2nd Annual Earth Day Essay Challenge Fact Sheet.

Last modified: January 31, 2022