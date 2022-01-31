Items signed by Einstein, Lincoln, Washington, Newton, many others are in University Archives' Feb. 16th online auction

Recognizance bond signed by Sir Isaac Newton when he was Warden of the Royal Mint in 1699, relating to the criminal case against counterfeiter William Chaloner (estimate: $24,000-$28,000).

Typed letter in German signed by Albert Einstein, addressed to friend Michele Besso, recalling how they collaborated to formulate the theory of special relativity (estimate: $45,000-$55,000).

Civil War-era scrapbook album compiled by a Union officer, containing 214 bold and signatures, featuring those of four presidents including Abraham Lincoln (estimate: $15,000-$17,000).

Rev War-dated manuscript letter twice signed by George Washington, providing detailed information about the number of soldiers who had survived the winter in Morristown, N.J. (estimate: $30,000-$40,000).