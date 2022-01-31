Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE FIRE

 

CASE#: 22A3000509                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 0750 hours

STREET: Route 62

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 89, exit 7

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

OPERATOR: Fredrick Morey

AGE: 61     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totally Burned

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded with Berlin PD, Vermont DMV Enforcement and Berlin Fire to a report of a tractor trailer fire on Route 62 near the Interstate 89 exit 7 ramp. Fire department personnel extinguished the fire, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Both of the exit 7 off ramps were closed during this incident.

 

Trooper Lambert

Vermont State Police- Middlesex

1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT

(802)229-9191

 

