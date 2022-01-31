Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE FIRE
CASE#: 22A3000509
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2022 at 0750 hours
STREET: Route 62
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 89, exit 7
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
OPERATOR: Fredrick Morey
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totally Burned
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded with Berlin PD, Vermont DMV Enforcement and Berlin Fire to a report of a tractor trailer fire on Route 62 near the Interstate 89 exit 7 ramp. Fire department personnel extinguished the fire, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Both of the exit 7 off ramps were closed during this incident.
Trooper Lambert
Vermont State Police- Middlesex
1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT
(802)229-9191