Hydrate Drip Therapy Launching IV Therapy This Spring
The company will offer mobile, bus and concierge service for private treatment or eventsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New startup Hydrate Drip Therapy announced today it will launch its unique mobile service in the spring of 2022. Hydrate Drip Therapy provides a minimally invasive procedure to intravenously deliver fluids, medications, vitamins and other nutritional supplements directly into the bloodstream.
Hydrate Drip Therapy was founded by Oliver Lancelin and Alexis Blackwell. The team behind Hydrate is comprised of dedicated, licensed medical and business professionals who have developed a minimally invasive system for rejuvenation through IV therapy.
IV therapy provides relief for many common ailments associated with the accumulative effects of dehydration, allergies and more. According to Healthline, “Variations of IV therapy have been prescribed by doctors and administered by qualified nurses for over a century. It’s a quick and efficient way to deliver fluids or medication into the body’s circulation.”
One of the largest benefits of IV vitamin therapy is it bypasses the digestive system and the slow process of nutrient absorption, where many vitamins and minerals are lost. With Hydrate, the body can absorb all of the nutrients and have them immediately available to nourish and rejuvenate. IV drips have also been linked to treating nutrient deficiencies, cleansing the body of toxins and free radicals, increasing energy levels, promoting cardiovascular health and easing anxiety.
Hydrate Drip Therapy makes treatment easy with multiple options for service. Concierge service is available to meet patients where they are, such as for home visits or work visits. Hydrate also has a mobile bus for events, festivals, concerts, sporting events and more. All therapies are administered by licensed registered nurses and overseen by board-certified physicians who will review and ensure appropriate accuracy safely and effectively.
When booking an appointment, Hydrate’s licensed professionals will discuss treatment options and find the best course for patients individually. The company already has many services developed, such as Picker Upper, Hit the Ground Running, Tis the Season for immunities and allergies, Night Cap for mood and sleep, and Flex for workouts. Treatments will also be available for hangover relief, beauty, anti-aging, migraine relief, jet lag relief, and illness recovery.
In addition to IV drips, Hydrate will also offer vitamin boosters (such as B12, Biotin and D3), boosters (such as oxygen, vitamin C and Zofran) and signature shots (such as Energizer Bunny, Stay Calm and Vegan Delight). Membership plans will be offered starting at $250.
Let’s Hydrate! For more information, visit hydratedriptherapy.com.
