City Lights Brewing Company Launches Line of NA CBD Sparkling Teas

THC-Free Flavors Include Dragon Fruit Strawberry, Chamomile Lavender and Turmeric Mango

We worked with a master tea blender to develop tea blends that not only taste delicious but also aid in the desired effect we are looking to achieve with each beverage.”
— Jimmy Gohsman
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Lights Brewing Company announced today the introduction of a line of THC-Free, Alcohol-Free, CBD Sparkling Teas. Each product contains 25mg of CBD, antioxidant rich tea and targeted terpenes.

City Lights Co-founder and Brewmaster Jimmy Gohsman said, “This product line is the culmination of a collaborative effort with industry leaders for each respective component. We worked with a master tea blender to develop tea blends that not only taste delicious but also aid in the desired effect we are looking to achieve with each beverage. We also partnered with a terpene producer to develop terpene blends to create the desired flavors and recreate the “entourage effect” of the less-processed CBD isolate we use with each formulation.”

City Lights NA CBD Sparkling Teas are available online at: www.citylightsbrewing.com and distribution to retail outlets throughout the State of Wisconsin will begin this week.

###

About City Lights Brewing Company: Located in historical buildings in the heart of Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley, City Lights has been brewing award winning beers, including a Silver Medal for its flagship Hazy IPA at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival, since 2017. City Lights beers are distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

Robin Gohsman
City Lights Brewing Compamny
+1 414-436-1011
robin@citylightsbrewing.com

