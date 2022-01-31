Made in the USA Spotlight: Whiteknuckler Ladies Shawls
Whiteknuckler’s American-made wool scarves feature traditional patterns and colors
Doing things right isn't easy but it's worth it! Our little company takes pride in manufacturing here in the USA and creating American jobs with good wages and benefits!””COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA,, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiteknuckler Brand’s American-made ladies shawls are produced from domestic wool and loom-woven in the U.S. using classic, turn-of-the-century weaving technology. Traditional patterns and colors combined with American craftsmanship create a stylish accent to a warm winter wardrobe. Whiteknuckler Brand features only high-quality products that are made from American labor and domestic materials.
— Whiteknuckler Brand
Stay warm this winter with an American-made wool scarf from Whiteknuckler Brand. The small, independent company’s Americana-themed women’s wear line features traditional patterns and clothes that are appropriate for all occasions, casual or formal events. The scarves are made from a domestic wool blend that is soft and warm to wear, and thick enough to hold its shape and form around the shoulders. Each scarf features the charm and character that only traditionally produced goods can.
The Whiteknuckler Brand scarf measures 10" wide and 66" long. The wool winter accessory is naturally fire retardant, machine washable, and made to last a lifetime. Each of the company’s American-made wool scarves are loom woven using classic turn-of-the-century craftsmanship. The entire women’s line is steeped in tradition, paying homage to American ingenuity and weaving design. Featuring the small nuances that only wool processed with traditional method has over digitally printed patterns, a Whiteknuckler Brand ladies shawl is an unforgettable accessory.
Whiteknuckler Brand is built on a commitment to producing American-made products that last. With traditional, domestic materials and U.S. labor, the company’s iconic women’s line highlights Americana themes and delivers high-quality craftsmanship. The small company’s exponential growth over the past year highlights consumer desire for quality and to support local brands that create American jobs.
“We take a lot of pride in building a company that offers 100% U.S. jobs with high wages and quality healthcare benefits, while also delivering high-quality products that are built to last a lifetime,” said a Whiteknuckler Brand spokesperson. “Americans choose Whiteknuckler Brand for our high standards in craftsmanship, materials, and our US-based design and manufacturing promise.”
