Thousands Unite from Around the World for the Launch of #ActNowVR in the Metaverse
ActNow Live Virtual Reality Experience & Global Festival Debuts in Support of United Nations Campaign for Individual Action on Climate Change and SustainabilityDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium ART and DreamlandXR teamed up to unveil the #ActNow Live Virtual Reality Experience and Global Festival featuring a monthly event series in the Metaverse hosted on the AltspaceVR social platform, now through September.
The official launch event took place in MetaDubai, within a digital replica of the Al Wasl Dome from the World Expo, celebrating the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' with an immersive 360° architectural projection mapping show canvasing the interior façade of the dome. Diverse avatars from across the planet portaled into the experience from over twenty-five countries, see highlights in our video: https://vimeo.com/670119124
“DreamlandXR is honored to roll out the Metaverse green carpet and welcome our guests from around the world to enjoy the phenomenon that is the #ActNowVR experience, which has the ability to unite the world on a mission to create a more sustainable future,” stated DreamlandXR founder, Christopher Crescitelli.
The #ActNowVR program helps overcome social and travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a creative technology solution that virtually transports participants in real-time to iconic natural and cultural landmarks around the world to share conversations, learn about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), commemorate specific UN International Days, and take individual action on climate change and sustainability.
“As a new era of hybrid live/virtual events is ushered in, we were honored to have the opportunity to project a show highlighting the 17 SDGs live in Dubai during Global Goals Week at Expo in January, followed by a virtual projection show on climate change and sustainability in a ‘digital twin’ of the Al Wasl Dome for live audiences in the Metaverse,” stated Mia Hanak, executive director of Millennium ART.
The virtual launch event on 24 January, coincided with the International Day of Education, with a lens focused on SDG4 – Quality Education. UNESCO Assistant Director-General, Stefania Giannini, stated on Twitter “We’re excited to celebrate #EducationDay in the Metaverse!”
In its new global report on the Futures of Education, UNESCO declared that “transforming the future requires an urgent rebalancing of our relationships with each other, with nature, as well as with technology that permeates our lives, bearing breakthrough opportunities while raising serious concerns for equity, inclusion, and democratic participation.”
It took a team of creative technologists working together from all corners of the globe to bring the #ActNowVR experience to life in MetaDubai, a live event co-produced by Millennium ART, DreamlandXR, and Fresh Wata Studios, hosted in the Metaverse on AltspaceVR, a Microsoft-owned social VR platform, in a virtual world built by Cause + Christi Immersive XR Design, featuring an architectural projection mapping show with content design by Minds Over Matter, and a musical score mixed by Celeste Lear of Boutique Electronique Music, including music from Rena Jones and Emancipator, Mike Raznick, and Carmen Rizzo.
With the #ActNowVR experience hosted on the AltspaceVR social platform, we provide a safe and accessible creative communications experience that enables attendees of all ages, with any capabilities, and from all walks of life, to choose their level of immersion while attending our hybrid live/virtual events. To participate in the #ActNowVR Global Metaverse Festival, just download the free AltspaceVR app on a PC or Mac for 2D or VR headset for 3D, create your account and personal avatar, and join thousands of like-minded people for a monthly, live 24-hour event.
Learn more: https://dreamlandxr.com/actnow-vr
Register for free: bit.ly/ActNowVR
Follow us: @ActNowVR #ActNowVR
Download phone app: https://aworld.app.link/74AeZ2iHWjb
# # #
ACTNOW is the United Nations campaign for individual action on climate change and sustainability. With the AWorld ActNow App for action, over 4.8 M individual actions have been tracked to date, with over 208,000 actions taken as part of #ActNow at Expo. www.un.org/en/actnow
MILLENNIUM ART specializes in designing creative initiatives and cause-related experiences that embrace the important roles of art, culture, education, environment, science, and technology in engaging diverse audiences in social progress towards a peaceful, equitable, and sustainable future. www.millenniumart.org | info@millenniumart.org
DREAMLANDXR uses the power of disruptive technology to develop and create meaningful XR campaigns that journey beyond traditional tactics with a focus on audience engagement and strategy by curating authentic, interactive virtual worlds and next-level virtual experiences. www.dreamlandxr.com | info@dreamlandxr.com
#ActNowVR Experience Launch Event Photo Gallery: https://dreamlandxr.com/actnow-vr
Mia Hanak, Executive Director
#ActNowVR | Millennium ART
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
#ActNowVR Experience Launch Event Highlights in AltspaceVR