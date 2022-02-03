Bigeye Announces Key Promotion of Adrian Tennant to Chief Strategy Officer

Adrian Tennant the new "Chief Strategy Officer" for BigEye

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigeye (www.bigeyeagency.com), a strategy-led, full-service creative agency building brands for clients globally, has announced the promotion of Adrian Tennant to Chief Strategy Officer as part of a long-term planning initiative.

Since joining Bigeye in 2019 as VP of Insights, Adrian has grown and led the agency’s audience development practice, responsible for all quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-method studies to inform media planning and inspire creative campaigns. In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer, he will continue to leverage his more than two decades of professional experience in advertising planning and strategy to deepen the agency’s strategic approach.

“Adrian has been instrumental in advancing Bigeye’s unique approach to achieving our clients’ marketing objectives through strategic thinking backed by consumer insights,” said President Justin Ramb. “Under Adrian’s leadership, he will continue to build our consumer research and strategy services that provide actionable insights for our partners.”

Bigeye serves clients in a wide range of markets from its headquarters in Orlando, FL. Its award-winning teams have expertise in the full spectrum of marketing and advertising disciplines, including research, strategy, and campaign management and optimization. Bigeye’s research methodologies go beyond simple demographics to build effective strategies that excite, engage, and empower consumers.

“Our strategy enables the leading companies we work with to cut through the noise and make powerful, profitable connections with their target market,” added Ramb. “I’m excited about how Adrian will continue to further lead Bigeye’s strategy team and what solutions he can bring to our clients.”

About Bigeye

Located in Orlando, Florida, Bigeye is a strategy-led, full-service creative agency that crafts deeply compelling brand experiences and the strategies that ensure they reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time. The Bigeye team of experts works closely with clients to better understand the needs of their consumers and deliver measurable results.