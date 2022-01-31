Submit Release
Military Warriors Support Foundation and Spike S Ranch Host Hunt for Father/Son Heroes

Combat-Wounded Hero Sons attend Spike S Ranch for Memorable Hunt

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 6-8th, 2021, Spike S Ranch hosted a one-of-a-kind experience for Combat-Wounded Veterans and their young sons. Four father/son pairs traveled to Spike S Ranch. The boy's ages ranged from 10-15 years old. Not a single young man had had an opportunity to hunt a buck before, and it was the ranch owner’s goal to change that. These young men were able to harvest their first-ever buck thanks to this experience and Spike S Ranch.

In addition to the hunt, each attendee was driven across the ranch and given the opportunity to see exotic animals that they had never seen in person before. Everyone had a successful trip. The kids had fun without a care in the world while playing pool and table tennis each night. The biggest takeaway for everyone involved was seeing the excitement and joy through the smiles of each father and son as they experienced something memorable and new together.

Military Warriors Support Foundation’s goal was to teach these young men the love and excitement for the outdoors. We hope they develop a passion for not just shooting and hunting but all things outdoors. Harvesting and conservation to take care of the entire herd was a significant part of the experience. Educating each of these sons about growing that herd larger and healthier was one of the fundamentals taught during this event.

We thank Spike S Ranch for hosting this hunt and each of the Heroes for bringing their sons with them to this unique and memorable experience.

If you or someone you know would like to apply, please visit our website at: https://militarywarriors.org

About Military Warriors Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. Their mission is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit: https://militarywarriors.org

