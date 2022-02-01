NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Christian Montes to Talk About
Profitable Trends for Contact Centers in 2022: Talking About Success Through the Lens of Trends, Community & Technology
It's hard to be profitable when you have unhappy employees and unhappy customers!”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar episode, featuring one of the most prominent experts on contact center technology, Christian Montes, to talk about success in 2022 through the lens of trends, community & technology.
— Christian Montes
Christian Montes, Executive Director of Sales at NobelBiz, is the host of First Contact Podcast - Stories of the Call Center, where he interviews our industry's leaders on how they got their start in the Call Center space. Christian also contributes with some unique content as the host of the NobelBiz Webinar Series which brings together top leaders in the industry to discuss important topics and share best practices. These regular meetings that Christian holds with some of the leading experts in the field of contact centers make him one of the most informed people in the entire space.
The 15th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Wednesday, January 27th, 2022 / 12 pm EST | 9 am PT. The webinar can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
For the 1st webinar in 2022, NobelBiz wanted to create something special. Because January is probably the best time to plan for the year ahead, we thought to share with our audience the most important trends that will shape the contact center space this year. And because this will be a somewhat different webinar episode, we wanted to add yet another surprise to the mix and make a pivotal change to the format of the webinar.
This time, our beloved host, Christian Montes will be sitting on the guest chair. The discussion will be led by Mike McGuire and will revolve around what will make a contact center shine in 2022 and beyond.
Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:
• The importance of the contact center community
• Defining success for a contact center business
• How is 2022 special?
• Turnover & Work from Home
• Trends that might influence the contact center space in 2022
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
+1 303-619-3716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other