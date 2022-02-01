Submit Release
Introducing Price Manager, a New Tool from Storewise for AWG Grocers

Storewise Price Manager helps grocers make bulk pricing changes in minutes

If you want to take control of your pricing, you need Storewise Price Manager.”
— Armin Mesinovic, Senior Financial Analyst, Brother’s Markets
OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storewise, a grocery automation software company, announced their new Price Manager tool that helps Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) Independent Grocers (“Independents”) make retail pricing changes. This new tool introduces new, more streamlined communication flow between retail and wholesale, supporting accurate retail price changes to the warehouse.

“Storewise’s NEW Price Manager gives Independent Grocers enhanced capabilities to remain competitive with their prices, yet keep their margins at levels to protect profitability, by making price changes directly within a simple interface,” says Christopher Greco, CEO of Storewise.

Price Manager gives Independents full and quick control. By changing retail prices for any warehouse product in their stores, Storewise Price Manager, integrated with AWG, makes pricing changes for Independents fast and efficient. With a couple of clicks inside the simple to use software platform, Storewise Price Manager helps grocers make bulk pricing changes in minutes which get sent directly to AWG, and are updated.

No more missed profits, no more missed opportunities to sell more products, no more pricing, margin, and movement issues.

“Maintaining a price book with spreadsheets has been tough and cumbersome,” says Armin Mesinovic, Senior Financial Analyst, Brother’s Markets. “With Storewise Price Manager, I've been able to make price changes from the office and within the aisles without wasting time on clunky spreadsheets. The interface is simple and easy to navigate. If you want to take control of your pricing, you need Storewise Price Manager.”

Price Manager is one of many features of the Storewise grocery automation platform which protects and maximizes profits by using: Price Analysis, which allows owners to keep prices correct; Ordering, which is a bridge-buying program allowing retailers to order allowance items that are expiring and not coming back “on-deal” immediately; Risk Reduction, which provides POS exception reporting, catches losses, and improves training opportunities; and TPR Automation, which increases gross margin by matching TPR’s to in-store pricing.

About Storewise

Storewise exists to help independent grocers rise against competitors by creating software that automates manual tasks and reduces errors; protecting profits, guaranteed.

Learn more at www.storewise.io.

Mark Simpson
Storewise, Inc.
+1 913-222-5419
