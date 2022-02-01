Imperial Advisory Fractional CFO Simon “Buddy” Blattner
Senior financial executive to support consulting firm’s advisory workWEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Advisory, a fractional CFO and C-suite advisory firm, announced that Simon “Buddy” Blattner, based in Arizona, has joined its growing team of Fractional CFOs.
Blattner comes to Imperial Advisory with 35 years of experience in corporate finance, manufacturing, strategy, supply chain management, revenue growth, and operations. For the past 20 years, Blattner has owned his own companies and held CEO, COO, and CFO roles across a range of other companies. He has worked with Public, Family, Privately Held, and Private Equity companies. Blattner has extensive experience in the Manufacturing, Wholesale, Consumer Products, Cannabis, and Industrial Distribution industries.
Blattner brings a mindset of “fundamentals” to any job and considers as a huge value the education of his teams and the application of fundamental principles. He has experience working in North America, Northern Europe, and Asia.
“Buddy began working with us last year and quickly became our go-to CFO,” says Managing Partner, Gershon Morgulis. “He has amazing experience and the ability to size up a situation and propose valuable solutions. He has been both a resource to clients and to the team as a whole and we look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”
Buddy’s most notable accomplishments include growing a manufacturer and distributor of small rolls for business machines from $43 million to $170 million and leading a leveraged recapitalization converting C Corp. into S Corp. resulting in $12 million in cash for owners, reducing taxes, and generating higher ongoing earnings for owners during his tenure as CFO. During his time as CFO for a marketer and wholesaler of soft-sided bags for recreation, travel, and daily activities, he grew EBITDA by over 50% in Year One and generated more than $500,000 in savings.
"Over the last forty years, I've been a manager, a department head, and all the C-Suite titles and business owner. Imperial gives me the opportunity to practice my true profession, "Fractional CFO" alongside Gershon, Bob, and the rest of our team of "Fractional CFOs," said Blattner.
About Imperial Advisory
Founded in 2014, Imperial Advisory provides businesses and nonprofits across Long Island, the broader New York City area, and around North America with a range of fractional CFO and related advisory services. Imperial Advisory helps business owners grow their companies by providing them with a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions.
Imperial Advisory is a team of senior business executives that provides companies with outsourced CFOs as well as advisory services for in-house CFOs. The team has accumulated decades of prior CFO experience complemented by its leadership team’s and collective background in President, CEO, and COO roles. By participating in short-term decision-making and long-term business planning, Imperial enables C-suite executives to grasp the financial risks they take and ultimately helps them make more money. For business owners and CEOs looking to grow their companies, Imperial provides a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions and helps them compare different opportunities for expansion. For businesses that are struggling, Imperial identifies financial pain points and guides executives toward continued growth.
