Introduction to BOEM Commercial Leasing for Offshore Wind

MAINE, February 7 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: February 7, 2022

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual Introduction to the BOEM Commercial Leasing Process for Offshore Wind. The meeting will convene on Zoom from 12:00 - 1:00 pm.

In October 2021, Secretary of the Interior Haaland announced plans for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to potentially hold up to seven new offshore lease sales by 2025, which included the Gulf of Maine. The announcement outlined the path for future offshore wind leasing to meet the Biden-Harris administration's goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030. Following the announcement, GEO requested that BOEM brief the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee and the Maine members of the BOEM Gulf of Maine Renewable Energy Intergovernmental Task Force to provide an overview of the BOEM commercial leasing process and plans for the Gulf of Maine. Observers are welcome to attend.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379

