We Insure’s Rapid National Expansion Continues with New Agency in Snellville, Georgia
We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Brookwood.
I’ll be able to shop multiple carriers to find the best solution for each of my customers.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 20 years’ experience as a business owner, Agent in Charge, Hetal Patel says joining the We Insure team made sense because it means having the right training and tools to be successful in the insurance business.
— Hetal Patel
“In addition to the support and service We Insure provides,” Patel says, “I’ll be able to shop multiple carriers to find the best solution for each of my customers.”
We Insure’s Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing. This allows franchise partners to focus on building customer relationships and delivering superior service to policyholders.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service, and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Hetal Patel, Agent in Charge
We Insure Brookwood
+1 678-941-6720
email us here