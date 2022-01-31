DirectTrust Seeking Nominations for New Board Directors
Nominees for three-year term sought from constituencies reflecting organization’s diverse membershipWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectTrust today announced a call for nominations for new Directors. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI).
“We are seeking experienced thought leaders and innovators who can articulate the breadth of DirectTrust’s value proposition and translate its many benefits to not only the organization’s constituencies, but the industry as a whole,” stated DirectTrust Board Chair Dan Soule, VP Operations, Special Projects at Health Catalyst.
DirectTrust’s volunteer Directors support the work of DirectTrust with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. DirectTrust’s Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including for consumers, their families, and their healthcare providers. DirectTrust is committed to developing a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment where all Directors, staff, volunteers, and members feel appreciated for their breadth of experience stemming from diversity in gender, age, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation or identity, disability, education, and other differences and experiences.
Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2022 must be (or become) and remain associated with members in good standing of DirectTrust. They are sought from various industry groups representative of DirectTrust’s membership categories, including:
● DirectTrust network service providers
● Users of DirectTrust network services
● Healthcare providers or provider organizations
● Providers of services to healthcare providers
● Payers of health services
● Financiers in the health sector
● Biopharmaceutical companies
● Governmental agencies
● Educational or scientific research organizations
● Patient or consumer advocates
● Participants in a DirectTrust Standards Consensus Body
Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn at Kelly.Gwynn@directtrust.org. The deadline for submissions is COB March 25, 2022.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit https://directtrust.org/.
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
+ +1 609-240-2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com