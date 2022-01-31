Mansfield, Massachusetts Man Dies in a Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 31, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 12:00 p.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022, Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was operating a snowmobile south on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg. While descending a downhill, bumpy section of trail, Harper lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree off the side of the trail. Harper was subsequently thrown from his machine and sustained significant injuries.

Harper had been riding with an additional snowmobiler, following him at the time of the crash. When his riding companion realized he was no longer behind him, he turned around and traveled back to find Harper lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile. A bystander who had come upon the crash assisted both Harper and his riding companion. An immediate call to 911 was made from the scene.

A response from Pittsburg Fire Department, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers began. Pittsburg Fire Department transported first responders across approximately a mile of trail to the crash scene utilizing their rescue snowmobile. Harper was transported from the scene to an awaiting ambulance that then transported him to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital. Despite the efforts of all involved, including hospital staff, Harper ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers are considering inexperience to have been a primary factor in this crash.