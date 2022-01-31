Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,414 in the last 365 days.

Mansfield, Massachusetts Man Dies in a Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 31, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 12:00 p.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022, Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was operating a snowmobile south on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg. While descending a downhill, bumpy section of trail, Harper lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree off the side of the trail. Harper was subsequently thrown from his machine and sustained significant injuries.

Harper had been riding with an additional snowmobiler, following him at the time of the crash. When his riding companion realized he was no longer behind him, he turned around and traveled back to find Harper lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile. A bystander who had come upon the crash assisted both Harper and his riding companion. An immediate call to 911 was made from the scene.

A response from Pittsburg Fire Department, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers began. Pittsburg Fire Department transported first responders across approximately a mile of trail to the crash scene utilizing their rescue snowmobile. Harper was transported from the scene to an awaiting ambulance that then transported him to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital. Despite the efforts of all involved, including hospital staff, Harper ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers are considering inexperience to have been a primary factor in this crash.

You just read:

Mansfield, Massachusetts Man Dies in a Snowmobile Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.