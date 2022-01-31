Hair Care Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Report 2021-2026

Hair Care Market

The global hair care market reached a value of US$ 93.8 Billion in 2020. The market to reach a value of US$ 109.8 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report titled “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” by IMARC Group estimates that the global haircare market reached a value of US$ 93.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 109.8 Billion by 2026.

Haircare refers to cosmetic care products and services that enhance the appearance of hair to make it look healthy, clean and stylish. It involves the utilization of different products to improve the overall texture of the hair. Various hair treatments, such as keratin, anti-dandruff, anti-hair fall, smoothening, and coloring, are also gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

Global Hair Care Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of hair fall among individuals. This, along with the rising air pollution levels across the globe and the growing adoption of personal grooming practices among the masses, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, continually improving living standards of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels are significantly contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing influence of social media platforms and celebrity endorsements are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, a considerable shift towards the adoption of organic and chemical-free products is providing an impetus to market growth.

Global Hair Care Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being

KAO Group

L’Oréal USA, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Unilever PLC

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

