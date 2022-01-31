Hair Care Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Report 2021-2026
The global hair care market reached a value of US$ 93.8 Billion in 2020. The market to reach a value of US$ 109.8 Billion by 2026.
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report titled “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” by IMARC Group estimates that the global haircare market reached a value of US$ 93.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 109.8 Billion by 2026.
Haircare refers to cosmetic care products and services that enhance the appearance of hair to make it look healthy, clean and stylish. It involves the utilization of different products to improve the overall texture of the hair. Various hair treatments, such as keratin, anti-dandruff, anti-hair fall, smoothening, and coloring, are also gaining widespread prominence among the masses.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market/requestsample
Global Hair Care Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of hair fall among individuals. This, along with the rising air pollution levels across the globe and the growing adoption of personal grooming practices among the masses, is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, continually improving living standards of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels are significantly contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing influence of social media platforms and celebrity endorsements are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, a considerable shift towards the adoption of organic and chemical-free products is providing an impetus to market growth.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market
Global Hair Care Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being
KAO Group
L’Oréal USA, Inc.
The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company
Unilever PLC
Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Shampoo
Hair Color
Conditioner
Hair Styling Products
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Industrial Batteries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-batteries-market
WiGig Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wigig-market
Autonomous Train Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autonomous-train-market
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market
Ceramide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ceramide-market
Sewing Machine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sewing-machine-market
Smart Display Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-display-market
Genitourinary Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/genitourinary-drugs-market
Culinary Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/culinary-tourism-market
Smart Office Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-office-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here