New book offers practical tips to help family businesses work together for success
Not a psychology or family science textbook this book is a guide for anyone involved in family businesses. It stimulates thoughts and provides guidelines.
The best gift family business members could give each other... it may save relationships and millions in legal fees.”CORK, IRELAND, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practical tips to help family businesses work together for success
— John Saunders – GP & CEO of Fleishman Hillard Inc.
There are over 160,700 family businesses in Ireland, which makes up 64% of all businesses, in addition, there are 137,000 farms in Ireland 99.7% of which are family farms. Many of these businesses have been affected by lockdowns and changes in their business practices which may have thrown the worlds of business and family into conflict. To help these businesses in navigating the challenges ahead family business advisor, Paul Keogh, has published, The Family Business Book: Practical tips to help family and business work well together. Paul advised, ‘there are many books written on how to run a family business, however, I have always felt that they don’t give consideration to issues that arise in the family and the family dynamics.’
Paul believes that his book is a uniquely accessible and engaging insider look at how family businesses work. That it will empower owners, employees and family members with expert tips, guidance, and advice so their businesses can survive, thrive, prosper, and grow long into the future. The Family Business Book: Practical tips to help family and business work well together, is not a psychology or family science textbook. It is intended as a guide for anyone involved in family businesses. Its aim is to stimulate thought on family issues rather than business issues and to give some guidelines on how to approach everyday situations that arise in family businesses from a people perspective.
The book takes you through the life cycle of a family business, starting with the founder stage, then through to the crucial stage when family members join the business and on through next generations. Many family businesses don’t last past the third generation. Only a small percentage of all family businesses get to the fourth generation and beyond. In general, success for a family business is determined by issues within the family unit rather than business issues. Key to understanding success and priorities is to ask: are decisions made based on what is right for the business or are decisions made on what is best for the family? It also looks at family dynamics and some of the issues that arise in families that will ultimately affect the success or otherwise of a family business. Family conflicts are inevitable. How conflict gets resolved is the differentiator and effective communication in the family is the key.
Combining family and business is a complex process. Families are complex in themselves, and no two families are the same. Each one has its own idiosyncrasies shaped by history, personalities, and relationships – family dynamics are a key ingredient in the likely success of a family business. Business is similarly complex and full of challenges – they are different to the complexity and challenges in the family environment. Families need to talk about the implications of being a family running a family business. If it is planned properly, a family business has many advantages over non-family ones. If you get it wrong, a badly structured family business can ruin the family or the business or both.
Drawing on Paul Keogh’s expertise and decades of work with family businesses of all sizes this book will help business owners, family members and employees feel informed and equipped to make the right decisions and navigate the difficulties, successes, and disappointments.
Published by SRA Books, The Family Business Book: Practical tips to help family and business work well together, is available on Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com from 03 February 2022. ISBN 9781912300587 RRP £14.99
About the author
Paul Keogh has worked in senior management positions for many prominent international and entrepreneurial business-owning families, in a diverse range of industries from alcoholic beverages, the music business, construction equipment, and property development. Paul now puts his vast knowledge, experience, and expertise to use advising family businesses, alongside his role as a popular keynote speaker at conferences and business events where he speaks about the unique challenges faced by families in business.
