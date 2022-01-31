Amnesty International report on Israel is "ideological" and should be ignored by Belgian Foreign Ministry - BFOI

Image used to illustrate report by David Collier on Amnesty International in 2019, source: https://jewishreview.co.il/exposed-amnesty-internationals-obsessive-anti-semitic-anti-israel-hatred-4780/

Leaked report by AI continues a tradition of "malicious lies, gross distortions of truth and fabrications of law” towards Israel.

Imminent Amnesty International report is "an extreme, politicised, ideological attack on the existence of Israel as the world’s only Jewish state"” — BFOI statement

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leaked copy of a report by Amnesty International, due for publication tomorrow (February 1, 2022) has been condemned by the International Legal Forum (ILF) in a statement for perpetrating “malicious lies, gross distortions of truth and fabrications of law”.

The report, entitled ‘Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: cruel system of domination and crime against humanity’ is 211 pages long, and according to the ILF statement “is one-sided, libellous and baseless” and “blatantly calls for the disestablishment of the Jewish state”. The statement by ILF chair and CEO Arsen Ostrovsky, continued that the imminent Amnesty International report “peddles unhinged hate, incitement and racism” and is “tantamount to a blood-libel against the Jewish state”.

Amnesty International has been criticised in the past for alleged bias against Israel. In 2019 UK researcher David Collier was commissioned by NGO Jewish Human Rights Watch (JHRW) to produce a report into social media comments made by employees of Amnesty International. The JHRW report, entitled ‘Amnesty International – from bias to obsession’, claimed that the organisation “employed people with open pro-terrorist sympathies” who “praised and commended terrorists from Islamic Jihad”.

Collier concluded that “the cumulative effect of Amnesty International’s unnatural hostility towards Israel is antisemitic”.

Commenting on the upcoming Amnesty International report, a spokesman for Belgian Friends of Israel (BFOI) said “A quick reading of the leaked report shows that much of it is recycled from material published previously by extremist anti-Israel (rather than pro-Palestinian) organisations, repeating (and inventing) lies and biased claims.”

The BFOI statement continued “This damnable document is an unbalanced piece of propaganda whose aim is to demonise and delegitimise the Jewish state, whose very foundation is consistently called into question. It only mentions the word ‘terrorism’ in connection to Israel, and never to terrorist organisations such as Hamas of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Indeed, the report reflects many of the precepts of Hamas, to whom it appears to show unequivocal support”.

“BFOI therefore urges the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to treat the report as it deserves: as an extreme, politicised, ideological attack on the existence of Israel as the world’s only Jewish state, rather than anything resembling a positive contribution to peace and coexistence. It must not and cannot be taken seriously”.