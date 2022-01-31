Predica, Microsoft global partner, enters Germany
Predica, Gold Microsoft Partner, establishes its presence in Germany by extending full-scale operations to drive digital transformation of German companies.HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predica, Azure Expert MSP and Gold Microsoft Partner, winner of Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 and Azure 2019 awards, opens a new branch in Germany to support the efforts of Microsoft in bringing Azure cloud services to customers in the region. Predica launches 2 offices – in Munich and in Hamburg – to be closer to their clients. Munich office is led by Markus Waldinger-Flore, and Hamburg office is represented by Tobias Rarisch-Cordes.
Predica enters the market aiming to support local sustainability initiatives. “Predica is the team of highly-specialized experts in Microsoft technologies. There is the number of exciting and game-changing projects that we have already delivered. However, there are even more great ideas to be implemented. Being the visioners, we think about the future of our planet, and we want to use the resources and knowledge we have to grow sustainability of German businesses” – states Tobias Rarisch-Cordes.
The company has a wide experience in Data & AI solutions, and helped global clients, such as Maersk, to reduce their carbon footprint and fuel usage. With their expertise in DevOps and Kubernetes, they partnered with Maersk to better utilize the company’s resources and infrastructure. The project resulted in a $2 million decrease in annual fuel spending. It also directly contributes to the environment by preventing the release of CO2 and other fuel-derived particles.
“We are extremely happy to bring the first-class Microsoft technologies to the German market. Predica stands for People, so our focus will be on Modern Workplace solutions, such as Microsoft Viva. Our aim is to provide employees in Germany with the most comfortable and effective tools possible” – said Markus Waldinger-Flore.
About Predica
With extensive Microsoft cloud expertise, evidenced by 15 Gold Competencies and 2021 Azure Partner of the Year award, among others, Predica delivers advanced capabilities to its clients in the areas of DevOps, cloud security, advanced analytics, cloud applications, and more. The company has been operating since 2009 and now has offices in 5 countries and over 330 certified IT experts, including 5 Microsoft MVPs. Read more at predicagroup.com
