Ceric Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Ceric Ammonium Nitrate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global ceric ammonium nitrate market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Ceric ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is an inorganic compound that appears as orange-red, water-soluble crystals. It is prepared through electrolytic oxidation of cerous nitrate in nitric acid, followed by treatment with ammonium nitrate. CAN is widely used as an oxidizing agent and as a catalyst in the polymerization of olefins.

Market Trends

The global ceric ammonium nitrate market is primarily driven by its emerging applications in the chemical and medical industries. Additionally, the widespread adoption of CAN in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, drugs, paints, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, lubricants, and diesel additives has augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the growing usage of photomasks due to the escalating demand for smart homes and the rising trend of electronics miniaturization has accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the various technological advancements, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and product innovations, are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Absco Limited

Blue Line Corporation

Merck KGaA

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Suvchem

TCI Chemicals (India) Private Limited

Thomas Scientific (The Carlyle Group)

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc

Uranus Chemicals Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on type, product and application.

Breakup by Type:

Neutralization Method

Conversion Method

Breakup by Product:

Alcohols

Phenols

Ethers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Fertilizer

Dynamite

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

