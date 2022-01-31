Ceric Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast
Market Analysis By Top Key Players: Absco Limited, Blue Line Corporation, Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Ceric Ammonium Nitrate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global ceric ammonium nitrate market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Ceric ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is an inorganic compound that appears as orange-red, water-soluble crystals. It is prepared through electrolytic oxidation of cerous nitrate in nitric acid, followed by treatment with ammonium nitrate. CAN is widely used as an oxidizing agent and as a catalyst in the polymerization of olefins.
Market Trends
The global ceric ammonium nitrate market is primarily driven by its emerging applications in the chemical and medical industries. Additionally, the widespread adoption of CAN in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, drugs, paints, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, lubricants, and diesel additives has augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the growing usage of photomasks due to the escalating demand for smart homes and the rising trend of electronics miniaturization has accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the various technological advancements, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and product innovations, are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Absco Limited
Blue Line Corporation
Merck KGaA
Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP
Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
Suvchem
TCI Chemicals (India) Private Limited
Thomas Scientific (The Carlyle Group)
Toronto Research Chemicals Inc
Uranus Chemicals Co. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market based on type, product and application.
Breakup by Type:
Neutralization Method
Conversion Method
Breakup by Product:
Alcohols
Phenols
Ethers
Others
Breakup by Application:
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Fertilizer
Dynamite
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
