Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,476 in the last 365 days.

TempStars Provides Easy Access to Quality Online Learning and Training with The TempStars Academy

TempStars

Dr. James Younger

The company is subsidizing and supporting TempStars Academy from revenues generated through its top-tier temping and hiring services.

One of the things that makes TempStars Academy unique is that 100 percent of all course fees got to the course creator and providers to better incentivize them to create even more compelling content.”
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest-growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, just made it a whole lot easier for professionals in the dental industry to embrace online learning training with today’s launch of the TempStars Academy.

The company is subsidizing and supporting TempStars Academy from revenues generated through its top-tier temping and hiring services, which have disrupted the industry with a more cost-efficient business model.

TempStars uses a web-based technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. It also provides a truly game-changing job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for permanent and contract positions.

“It’s similar to a Netflix for hiring,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “We’ve been very fortunate to become the most popular platform among dental offices in Canada. Last year, we introduced the solution in the United States, where we have also been warmly embraced.”

Dr. Younger added that with the company’s success comes responsibilities.

“Whether it is giving money to dental-based charities, setting up scholarships at hygienists colleges, or introducing initiatives like the Academy, we are determined to support the industry, which has been so good to us,” he said.

“One of the things that makes TempStars Academy so unique is that 100 percent of all course fees got to the course creator and providers to better incentivize them to create even more compelling content. In the same way that we have elevated the temping and hiring processes in the dental industry in a positive manner, we hope to do the same in the Continuing Dental Education space.”

About TempStars

TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.

Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

TempStars Provides Easy Access to Quality Online Learning and Training with The TempStars Academy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.