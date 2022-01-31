TempStars Provides Easy Access to Quality Online Learning and Training with The TempStars Academy
The company is subsidizing and supporting TempStars Academy from revenues generated through its top-tier temping and hiring services.
One of the things that makes TempStars Academy unique is that 100 percent of all course fees got to the course creator and providers to better incentivize them to create even more compelling content.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest-growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, just made it a whole lot easier for professionals in the dental industry to embrace online learning training with today’s launch of the TempStars Academy.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
The company is subsidizing and supporting TempStars Academy from revenues generated through its top-tier temping and hiring services, which have disrupted the industry with a more cost-efficient business model.
TempStars uses a web-based technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. It also provides a truly game-changing job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for permanent and contract positions.
“It’s similar to a Netflix for hiring,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “We’ve been very fortunate to become the most popular platform among dental offices in Canada. Last year, we introduced the solution in the United States, where we have also been warmly embraced.”
Dr. Younger added that with the company’s success comes responsibilities.
“Whether it is giving money to dental-based charities, setting up scholarships at hygienists colleges, or introducing initiatives like the Academy, we are determined to support the industry, which has been so good to us,” he said.
“One of the things that makes TempStars Academy so unique is that 100 percent of all course fees got to the course creator and providers to better incentivize them to create even more compelling content. In the same way that we have elevated the temping and hiring processes in the dental industry in a positive manner, we hope to do the same in the Continuing Dental Education space.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other