Area Code Domains is Boosting Web Traffic for Real Estate Agents

Realtors Can Expand Their Marketing With A Memorable Domain Name

CLINTON, CT, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area Code Domains works with real estate agents to help them maximize their online presence to boost sales. Providing a strategy to realtors is vital considering how competitive real estate is. Area Code Domains offers niche domain names to real estate agents that has been used successfully in other industries such as restaurants, used car dealers, dental facilities, and fitness studios. Area Code Domains sells domain name that matches the area code of business’s location, plus a keyword or words that represents their services.

“Our domain names have brought significant revenue growth to our clients. We have collaborated with entrepreneurs, larger businesses, and small business owners to provide the foundation for their online presence,” says Area Code Domain Founder R. Singer. “Our area code domains represent the first step in a successful online marketing strategy and is overall, a low-risk investment bringing with it the chance to surge the reach of a brand’s online presence.”

“How many times does someone drive through a town or on a highway and sees a sign on a piece of real estate that is for sale and forgets the brokers name a minute later? It is so hard to quickly grasp a full phone number or hard to remember web address in these fleeting moments, and when that is all a company is communicating, they are losing out on drive-by business.”

Area Code Domains believes in the value of making businesses easily discoverable, especially in real estate were grabbing the attention of a potential client base in the period of time when they are looking to buy, or selling is a must. Area Code Domains matches realtors with its area code and its keywords, examples are 407ForSale.com (Orlando) or 305Available.com (Miami) or 310ForLease.com (Los Angeles). Area Code Domains have domain available for realtors located in the United States. These URLs are memorable and can be advertised with ease, drawing potential customers to a landing page, or redirecting them to an existing website.

“When working with real estate companies, the focus is on making it easy to find their business. Plus, we are a source of other marketing tools and tips beyond the domain name strategy.”

Area Code Domains tells real estate companies to start with making an easy to access online hub for their business. “Then, it is important to branch out and get creative to spread the word about brand, mission, and services.”

“We suggest that real estate companies dive right into video marketing and posting high-quality picture tours—it is the best way for potential buyers to get to know the business, gain trust, and see a video tour of houses on the market saving time for agents and buyers alike.”

Area Code Domains is available to help real estate professionals and companies begin their committed pursuit of a dedicated online presence and is ready to hook up each business with a catchy, memorable, and fitting URL.

