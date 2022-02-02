Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,902 in the last 365 days.

The Independent Republican's New Agenda

The Independent Republican

The Independent Republican is setting a revolutionary agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security.

WASHINTON, DC, WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Republican is developing a revolutionary agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security. The goal is to build an agenda for the GOP that broadens the base and delivers a governing mandate and agenda that will attract conservatives, like minded independents, and even some discerning Democrats.

The agenda includes the following:

- Strengthening the Social Security Trust Fund by incrementally allocating up to 30% of assets to U.S. stocks with the goal of cutting FICA taxes.

- Exempting the first $10,000 of annual income from FICA taxes offset by raising the maximum income subject to FICA taxes.

- Fighting climate change by expanding new, safer, nuclear energy based on 4th generation, thorium-based modular technology.

- Putting the US-China rivalry and economic security at the front of America's foreign policy.

- Restoring America's industrial base through incentives for American multinationals to move manufacturing back to North America.

- Launching a private-public sovereign wealth fund owned by all Americans for strategic sectors such as critical materials and leapfrog technologies.

- Narrowing the wealth and mobility gap by advancing $10,000 Roth IRA's for all American citizen newborns beginning in 2025.

- Increasing American financial security by developing a low cost National Catastrophic Health Insurance Plan managed by private companies.

- Centering Asia policy on forward deployment, freedom of navigation and commerce, and safeguarding leapfrog technology and intellectual property.

- Developing and issuing an innovative and secure digital U.S. dollar to preserve and expand the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency.

These are just some of the agenda items being studied and evaluated by the non-partisan Economic Security Council Inc.

The Independent Republican will provide subscribers with updates and background on these issues and more. In addition, the Economic Security Council has recently published a book, Power Rivals: America and China's Superpower Struggle, which highlights the need to expand capitalism to increase economic, financial, and national security.

Carl T. Delfeld
The Independent Republican
+1 719-201-3680
email us here

You just read:

The Independent Republican's New Agenda

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.