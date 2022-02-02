The Independent Republican's New Agenda
The Independent Republican is setting a revolutionary agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security.WASHINTON, DC, WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Republican is developing a revolutionary agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security. The goal is to build an agenda for the GOP that broadens the base and delivers a governing mandate and agenda that will attract conservatives, like minded independents, and even some discerning Democrats.
The agenda includes the following:
- Strengthening the Social Security Trust Fund by incrementally allocating up to 30% of assets to U.S. stocks with the goal of cutting FICA taxes.
- Exempting the first $10,000 of annual income from FICA taxes offset by raising the maximum income subject to FICA taxes.
- Fighting climate change by expanding new, safer, nuclear energy based on 4th generation, thorium-based modular technology.
- Putting the US-China rivalry and economic security at the front of America's foreign policy.
- Restoring America's industrial base through incentives for American multinationals to move manufacturing back to North America.
- Launching a private-public sovereign wealth fund owned by all Americans for strategic sectors such as critical materials and leapfrog technologies.
- Narrowing the wealth and mobility gap by advancing $10,000 Roth IRA's for all American citizen newborns beginning in 2025.
- Increasing American financial security by developing a low cost National Catastrophic Health Insurance Plan managed by private companies.
- Centering Asia policy on forward deployment, freedom of navigation and commerce, and safeguarding leapfrog technology and intellectual property.
- Developing and issuing an innovative and secure digital U.S. dollar to preserve and expand the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency.
These are just some of the agenda items being studied and evaluated by the non-partisan Economic Security Council Inc.
The Independent Republican will provide subscribers with updates and background on these issues and more. In addition, the Economic Security Council has recently published a book, Power Rivals: America and China's Superpower Struggle, which highlights the need to expand capitalism to increase economic, financial, and national security.
Carl T. Delfeld
The Independent Republican
+1 719-201-3680
email us here