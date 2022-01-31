Submit Release
InventionHome Sponsors “The Inventors Corner” at The World's Leading Home + Housewares Marketplace

The Inventors Corner is among the top destinations at the show year after year, and one of the best venues to introduce new products to the housewares industry.

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InventionHome partners with the International Housewares Association (IHA) for the 12th year as they prepare for North America’s largest home products trade show, The Inspired Home Show.

Each year, the Show brings together more than 60 independent inventors to a must-visit destination known as The Inventors Corner, sponsored by InventionHome. This area showcases the freshest product creations by inventors from around the country. Retail buyers, product developers, licensing executives, media representatives, and many other industry professionals will converge on the Inventors Corner with the intent of discovering new products.

The Inspired Home Show 2022 is being held in McCormick Place, Chicago, IL from March 5-7.

About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leader in the product innovation - licensing industry working closely with product innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and inventors seeking to develop and license new product innovation through 3rd party licensing. Inventions are licensed primarily to product manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and DRTV/infomercial companies. For information call 866-844-6512 or visit www.inventionhome.com.

