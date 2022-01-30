Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,044 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2022

CANADA, January 30 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in celebration of Mineral Exploration Week 2022, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

“British Columbia is home to a world-class mining jurisdiction and a thriving mineral-exploration sector.

“The responsibly sourced metals and minerals found in B.C. are crucial to the global low-carbon supply chain.

“Mineral exploration occurs in every part of our province, employing thousands of people, with a cluster of mining companies headquartered on the Lower Mainland.

“British Columbia’s mineral exploration companies and their service and supply providers are world leaders in worker safety, environmental management and modern technology.

“Mineral exploration in British Columbia is truly a collaborative venture involving industry, Indigenous groups and communities throughout the province.

"Mineral Exploration Week is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions that the industry and its people, including geoscientists, make to the economy and communities of British Columbia.

“Please join me in celebrating B.C.’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2022.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.