Minister’s statement on Mineral Exploration Week 2022

CANADA, January 30 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in celebration of Mineral Exploration Week 2022, Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

“British Columbia is home to a world-class mining jurisdiction and a thriving mineral-exploration sector.

“The responsibly sourced metals and minerals found in B.C. are crucial to the global low-carbon supply chain.

“Mineral exploration occurs in every part of our province, employing thousands of people, with a cluster of mining companies headquartered on the Lower Mainland.

“British Columbia’s mineral exploration companies and their service and supply providers are world leaders in worker safety, environmental management and modern technology.

“Mineral exploration in British Columbia is truly a collaborative venture involving industry, Indigenous groups and communities throughout the province.

"Mineral Exploration Week is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions that the industry and its people, including geoscientists, make to the economy and communities of British Columbia.

“Please join me in celebrating B.C.’s world-class mineral exploration sector during Mineral Exploration Week 2022.”