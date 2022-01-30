1st and 2nd Day of Lunar New Year: Golden Dragon Parade will pass on blessings across the city for auspicious Year of the Tiger

MACAU, January 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will organize Chinese New Year festivities including the Golden Dragon Parade on the 1st and 2nd day of Lunar New Year (1 and 2 February). The God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Tiger and other legendary figures will distribute golden ingots at different locations while Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will warmly greet all. Dance performances will be arranged at designated locations to further enliven the city with festive vibes, conveying warm wishes to Macao residents and visitors in the Spring Festival.

Golden Dragon Parade on 1st day of Lunar New Year

A kick-off ceremony will lift curtains upon the Golden Dragon Parade at the Ruins of St. Paul’s on the 1st day of Lunar New Year (1 February). At 10:30 a.m., the God of Fortune will distribute golden ingots as symbols of happiness and riches. At 11:00 a.m., officials of MGTO, Municipal Affairs Bureau and Cultural Affairs Bureau will officiate the eye-dotting ceremony for the golden dragon and dancing lions. The 238-meter-long golden dragon, joined by 18 dancing lions, will undulate along the route covering: Ruins of St. Paul’s, Senado Square, Calçada do Tronco Velho, St. Augustine’s Square, Rua Central, Travessa do Paiva, Sede do Governo, Travessa do Padre Narciso, St. Lawrence’s Church, Lilau Square, Rua da Barra, A-Ma Temple, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, roundabout at Nam Van Lake and Sai Van Lake Square, to pass on festive blessings to all residents and visitors in Macao.

Venue code will be posted at the eye-dotting ceremony for participants to scan through their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. To ensure safety for all participating residents and visitors, all staffers will wear mask, undergo temperature checks and hold valid Macao Health Code in green color.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Chinese New Year festivities for greater jubilation

On the 1st and 2nd day of Lunar New Year, dance performances will take place at Largo do Pagode da Barra, Ruins of St. Paul’s, Largo do Pagode do Bazar and Taipa Houses. Guizhou Congjiang Ethnic Art Troupe is among the performance groups. The God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Tiger and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will greet and distribute golden ingots to pedestrians, along with lion dance performance at the following locations at different time slots: Anim’Arte Nam Van, Largo do Pagode do Bazar, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Carmo Fair in Taipa, Senado Square, A-Ma Temple, Taipa Houses, Barrier Gate, Qingmao Frontier Post and Leisure Area in Rua do General Ivens Ferraz.

Wonderful festivities in celebration of Chinese New Year

Following Chinese New Year celebration activities on the 1st and 2nd day of Lunar New Year, more spectacular activities will ensue, including the 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger on the 3rd day (3 February) and 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year. The fireworks shows for celebration of Chinese New Year will dazzle the night sky on the 3rd day and 7th day of Lunar New Year as well as Lantern Festival (3, 7 and 15 February). For more information about the Parade and firework shows, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.