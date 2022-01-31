Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,084 in the last 365 days.

The Independent Republican Reaches Milestone

The Independent Republican

The Independent Republican is aimed at broadening the GOP base with an agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Republican continues to expand its audience as it challenges the status quo with fresh takes on critical issues confronting America.

Its weekly newsletter is still free and open to everyone who wants to broaden the GOP base so that it can achive a governing majority with a clear manadate and agenda.

Its latest issue is on the topic of nuclear energy and climate change. Nuclear energy is virtually emissions-free energy, takes up very little land, consumes very little fuel, contributes to fuel diversification and the stability of the grid, creates skilled, well-paid jobs, and produces very little waste. It‘s the technology that solves both energy poverty and climate change.

Then there is the important issue of reliability. Nuclear power plants on average operate at full power on 336 out of 365 days per year. Hydroelectric systems deliver power on average 138 days per year, wind turbines 127 days per year and solar electricity only 92 days per year. Even plants powered with coal or natural gas only generate electricity about half the time for various reasons. Nuclear power is a clear leader on reliability. No wonder nuclear power accounts for 70% of France’s electricity mix and 30% for Switzerland, South Korea and Sweden.

Cleaner, safer and secure nuclear energy is also a priority research project for the Economic Security Council.

Nuclear energy and energy security is also a topic covered in a new book published by the council:
Power Rivals: America and China's Superpower Struggle.

Carl Delfeld
The Independent Republican
+1 719-201-3680
email us here

You just read:

The Independent Republican Reaches Milestone

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Energy Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.