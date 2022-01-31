The Independent Republican Reaches Milestone
The Independent Republican is aimed at broadening the GOP base with an agenda centered on financial, economic, and national security.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Republican continues to expand its audience as it challenges the status quo with fresh takes on critical issues confronting America.
Its weekly newsletter is still free and open to everyone who wants to broaden the GOP base so that it can achive a governing majority with a clear manadate and agenda.
Its latest issue is on the topic of nuclear energy and climate change. Nuclear energy is virtually emissions-free energy, takes up very little land, consumes very little fuel, contributes to fuel diversification and the stability of the grid, creates skilled, well-paid jobs, and produces very little waste. It‘s the technology that solves both energy poverty and climate change.
Then there is the important issue of reliability. Nuclear power plants on average operate at full power on 336 out of 365 days per year. Hydroelectric systems deliver power on average 138 days per year, wind turbines 127 days per year and solar electricity only 92 days per year. Even plants powered with coal or natural gas only generate electricity about half the time for various reasons. Nuclear power is a clear leader on reliability. No wonder nuclear power accounts for 70% of France’s electricity mix and 30% for Switzerland, South Korea and Sweden.
Cleaner, safer and secure nuclear energy is also a priority research project for the Economic Security Council.
Nuclear energy and energy security is also a topic covered in a new book published by the council:
Power Rivals: America and China's Superpower Struggle.
Carl Delfeld
The Independent Republican
+1 719-201-3680
email us here