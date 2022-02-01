Industrial UPS Market Size to Reach USD 3184.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and Europe, having a total share about 50 percent.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial UPS Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial UPS market size is estimated to be worth USD 2516.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3184.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.
Industrial UPS Market Share
Global Industrial UPS key players include EATON, Emerson, Schneider-Electric, ABB, AEG, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 70%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and Europe, having a total share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, AC Industrial UPS is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Chemical Industry, followed by Petroleum Industry, Electric Power Industry, Light Industry.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Industrial UPS capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Industrial UPS by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Industrial UPS Market Segmentation
The authors of this research report have explored the key segments: Type and Application. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of type and application segments and their sub-segments. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This section of the report also provides sales and revenue forecast data by type and application segments based on sales, price, and revenue for the period 2017-2028. The specialists, to broaden the understanding of the users, have done value chain and raw material analysis in this section.
By Type
• DC Industrial UPS
• AC Industrial UPS
By Application
• Petroleum
• Chemical
• Electric Power
• Light
Production by Region
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• China Taiwan
• Consumption by Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• China Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
Key Players
• EATON
• Emerson
• Schneider-Electric
• ABB
• AEG
• Ametek
• S&C
• General Electric
• Benning Power Electronic
• Toshiba
• Borri
• Falcon Electric
• Delta Greentech
• Socomec
