Skyworks Aeronautics Adds Director of Global Business Development
Stephen Judd brings a successful track record in delivering high profile sales in the global aerospace, defense and marine industries
Skyworks’ gyroplanes hold the potential to revolutionize flight in a diverse range of aircraft markets, offering customers huge advantages and many benefits”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Mr. Stephen Judd has joined the company as Director of Global Business Development. Stephen will be based in Skyworks Aeronautics’ U.K. offices.
Driven by a passion for technology, Stephen has delivered services and products to customers around the world. With a special desire to connect with local cultures and understand customer needs, Stephen has been able to build long-lasting relationships that deliver true collaboration and value to all parties. Whether the product has been fighter aircraft modifications, flight test programs or innovative flight control systems, Stephen has structured and delivered both services and products in a blend that has a truly transformational impact for the customer, always aiming to exceed expectations.
After completing an innovative project for British Airways’ RB211 engine builds, Stephen got a taste for leading multi-national projects when delivering critical cooling systems to a key missile defense program. Taking on a project management role at Stirling Dynamics provided an opportunity to work on the global stage, leading the business development and delivery of advanced active flight control systems to prestigious programs with Boeing Helicopters, NASA, Gulfstream, Embraer, DLR and many more. World-leading products led to world firsts in fly-by-wire helicopter applications in both Europe and the USA. Winning the key contract to supply active controls to the Lockheed Martin F-35 training program has provided the business with an enduring revenue stream. Stephen was soon leading the company and developing expert teams in advanced engineering specialties such as submarine autopilots, aeroelastics and landing gear design. Airbus, Bombardier, BAE SYSTEMS and many other primes became reliant upon these teams. Stephen led the expansion into the USA and Japan, with operations in Seattle, Orlando and Nagoya.
Stephen has continued building global experience and networks by supplying bomb disposal products and robotics to government agencies on all continents. Diversification for growth targets led to many executive and non-executive roles in University spin-offs and disruptive technology companies. In 2014 this directly led to involvement in gyroplane development and an unwavering belief that the technology is both underexploited and truly transformational. This belief has naturally led to Skyworks.
“Stephen’s exceptional experience and success in global business development will be very valuable as Skyworks expands globally.” stated Skyworks Co-Founder and CEO, John Michel. “We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
“I am very excited to be joining the exceptional Skyworks Aeronautics team.” Stephen shared. “Skyworks’ gyroplanes hold the potential to revolutionize flight in a diverse range of aircraft markets, offering customers huge advantages and many benefits” he added.
Trained as an aeronautical engineer at Kingston University, Stephen continued his education in diverse management disciplines and won a scholarship to the Kellogg School of Management to study Business Marketing Strategy. He has been a member of University Industrial Advisory Boards and delivered lectures from Shanghai to Los Angeles.
“The Skyworks Board is thrilled to have yet another exceptional individual join the company’s senior leadership team.” stated Steve G. Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com
