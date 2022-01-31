Submit Release
Luxury Fragrance Brand Belles Âmes Proves Not All Candles Are Made Equally

Belles Âmes is a premium and artisanal fragrance brand with a simple mission - to create chic candles made with the best, clean ingredients.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic candles are becoming increasingly popular because of their natural aroma, luxurious feel, and environmentally friendly status. They are favored by people who are conscious about the hazards that artificial fragrances may have on their health.

Belles Âmes candles are made with non-toxic coconut wax blended with the finest essential oils while adding zero synthetics, meaning that you will not have to worry about breathing in harmful fumes. Belles Âmes candles have an estimated 95-hour burn time which bring their natural scents around the house throughout the burn time.

The Dubai-based fragrance brand currently has 11 scents ranging from top sellers like ‘Baby Powder’ and ‘Perfect Peony’ to the recently added ’11:11’ crystal-encased collection which combines the power of healing crystals and the soothing effect of candles. These dreamy candles are housed in their signature white, powder pink or clear holographic glass vessels that are multipurpose reusable containers.

With Belle Âmes it is all about honoring the power of stillness combined with scent to promote personal health and well-being.

Belle Âmes candles bring the best of the outdoors into indoor spaces and soothe the environment during relaxing baths, all the while updating home decor.

Add a little Belles Âmes magic into every home all day long, just in time for Valentine's Day by visiting www.bellesames.com

You just read:

