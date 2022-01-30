Live QR Code Generator – An Important Accessory Needed For Every Hospital
Through QR code technology, people have reached out to access online doctor appointment apps, patient management platforms, EHR, AI-based gadgets etc. QR codes have gone a step ahead in helping patients and the hospital fraternity. Though the technology of 2D bar code has been around us for the past 20 years, QR codes have taken a new dimension in stepping into hospital sectors.
The QR Code is a much-needed concept for hospitals
With the help of QR codes, health care centres can educate their patients on every aspect of their treatment and medical products. Individuals who want to learn about the subject matter too can be benefited by scanning the QR Code.
And that is how QR code is productive, easy to access and cost-efficient. QR codes are comprised of black and white elements designed in a single frame that can be read both horizontally and vertically. These QR codes can accumulate a lot of information in a single frame starting from patient contact details, medicines, and emergency contact details. QR codes enormously help doctors to know about the patient’s history and other medical details instantly with a help of a single scan of QR codes resulting in time-saving and does not need a long queue.
On the other side, patients too can really benefit from QR codes. A patient can easily scan the QR code in the brochure and book a doctor’s appointment and the receptionist can schedule the appointment on the basis of the QR code scan metrics. People can scan the QR code to know the details of the newborn baby such as baby weight, feeding methodologies, caring instructions etc. Patients can scan the QR code in the weight machine to know about obesity, BMI, BMR, and BP.
QR codes – Where to employ?
Where are these QR codes are displayed? For a decade, smartphones are the strongest communication medium in our daily life. Social media are the prime medium where people get to learn more about new products and daily updates. A health care centre can concentrate on posting these QR codes on all of these social media platforms to reach out to all forms of people. In addition to that, you could also include the QR codes in daily newspapers, cold emails, magazines, Brochures, pamphlets, flyers, banners and newsletters. Individuals can even post QR codes in the journals they publish. Test reports can even carry QR codes that would be helpful.
- Significance of QR Code in Hospitals:
- Time-Saving with Contactless
QR codes improve patient outcomes, saving quality time. Health care staff does not need to search on the patient's old documents and instead with an easy scan of QR code, both can save their time and does not need to wait in a long queue. This increases competency and reduces unnecessary tasks and moreover, this process happens contactless with an easy scan of QR code by a smartphone, which is a major advantage in this pandemic situation.
- Patient's Documentation
There are a lot of departments in hospitals to treat patients. To have the patient’s record in all the departments is a difficult task. QR code has rescued us from this tough situation and helps us to have all the details of the patients stored and to retrieve the information at any point in time. In recent times, QR codes have been marked in the medical bracelet and the medical history sheet thus helping health care staff of any department to easily access and work on the patient’s treatment.
- Notes for Drugs
For a patient, it is very important to know about the medicine they consume. Medicine provided from the hospitals can have the QR codes printed in the medicine box so that the patient can learn about the manufacturing process, expiry date, and composition of the drugs. Also, having QR codes in the medicine will help caretakers in knowing the dosage, timing to consume. [ Eg: How to Use a Metered Dose Inhaler? ]
- QR Codes for Medical Apparatus
The major strength of a health centre is the equipment they possess. These medical apparatus helps the health care staff to diagnose the illness. So it is very important for the staff to know more about the medical equipment. Instead of giving a long tiring manual reader about the equipment to staff, a QR code with being a user-friendly tool to learn more about the equipment. Even QR codes can alert the staff if the equipment malfunctions or if any kind of replacement is needed.
- Tracking Patient’s Health
QR codes have provided many potential features for the health care industry. In this pandemic situation, QR codes have contributed an important role in tracking the patient’s health. QR codes can even alert health care staff if patients step out from home when not advisable to go in public. China has incorporated colour QR codes in association with Wechat and Alipay, which helps the guards about their level of inbound of the COVID infection attack in a patient. And this implementation has really worked out to prevent the spread.
- Slicing Out Paper Consumption and Paper Cost
At the healthcare centre, people would be dealing with a lot of information that needs to be stored and shared. And it consumes a large amount of paper and printing would be the biggest concern. QR codes can address this problem with ease. Our users don’t have to spend a penny on paper or for printing. The solution is to generate QR codes using Live QR Code Generator.
- Deal with Real Technology
A report clearly states that 91% of the adults have their smartphones handy 24/7 and 80% of the medical staff use smartphones and Medical apps. And it shows the importance of QR codes in hospitals.
