Global Insights on Warehouse Management System Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Management System Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Tier Type (Basic Intermediate, Advanced), Function (Consulting, Labor, System Integration), Type (Prescriptive, Descriptive), Offering, By Geography
The Global Warehouse Management System Market is accounted for $2.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.30 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. A warehouse management system (WMS) is a software program that aids in the control and management of warehouse operations. It offers visibility into a company’s complete inventory and manages supply chain fulfilment operations from the distribution center to the retail store shelf. The system can also help a firm in fulfilling orders more rapidly and instantaneously trace ordered products inside the warehouse. The cloud segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The demand for cloud-based warehouse management systems is increasing, as these systems help in the communication between a supplier and buyer, and also help improve customer service and reduce inventory costs. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share as the manufacturing sector is expanding in countries of the region. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR driven by developments in warehouse management systems and amplified consciousness about the cloud-based system in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Warehouse Management System Market include HighJump Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tecsys, Inc., Infor Inc., Jda Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Logfire, Inc., Softeon, Inc. and Interlink Technologies.
