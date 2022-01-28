Improvements coming to BC Parks digital services

CANADA, January 28 - BC Parks is inviting British Columbians to participate in the redesign of its digital services since the journey for many people seeking outdoor experiences begins online.

People can participate in the redesign to create a more user-friendly and inclusive online experience through bcparks.ca. A key feature of the redesign is to improve the online reservation system with expanded features. Feedback can be shared through the new test site at beta.bcparks.ca.

“More people every year are getting out and connecting with nature and green space in our beautiful BC Parks. It’s key to our health and well-being,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We’ve engaged with people over the past two years and we’ve heard the call for improvements to the reservation service and the need to build a more reliable, easy-to-use service system.”

Opening March 21, 2022, the new reservation service will be available through the BC Parks website and will include key features such as:

more flexible search options to find and book a campsite;

maps, calendars and lists of available sites for quicker navigation;

saved booking preferences and locations within customer accounts; and

as many as five large photos per campsite.

People can book a campsite at most campgrounds two months ahead of their desired arrival date. Reservations for group campsites open March 24 for the rest of the year and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit will open in early April, with availability between May and September. The Berg Lake Trail does not have an anticipated opening date due to damage caused by severe flooding in the summer.

“We live in a province where people have a deep appreciation for parks and the environment,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation, and demand for campsites in popular locations will continue to be high. The improved website and reservation system will make the B.C. camping experience even better.”

The new BC Parks test site is live and provides a glimpse into the design work and improvements being made. New content and features will be added to the site during the coming months. People can also sign up to join future focus groups to help inform the future of all BC Parks digital products and services.

“Power To Be believes that nature should be accessible for all ages, abilities and backgrounds, so we are thrilled to participate with BC Parks in the redesign of their digital services to support a more user-friendly experience across all their online products and platforms,” said Carinna Kenigsberg, director of programs and impact, Power To Be. “By directly removing barriers for people to learn about, recreate in and go camping in nature, this work – which in its design was inviting to those with a variety of lived experiences – moves forward inclusion and access in our shared provincial parks in a meaningful way.”

Quick Facts:

BC Parks has more than 10,000 reservable day-use and overnight accommodations available. These range from day-use passes, parking permits and campsites, to backcountry permits, a world-class canoe circuit, picnic shelters, backcountry cabins and a yurt.

Demand for reservations have grown more than 200% in the past decade.

